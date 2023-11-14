trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687805
Around 35 people injured during Hingot Festival in Indore

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
More than two dozen people have been injured due to the traditional Hingot war being played in Gautampura area of ​​Indore district. As per latest report, On Monday evening, 35 people were injured in the incident
