Around 50 thousand people moved to safer places amid Biparjoy Scare

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Update: NDRF and SDRF teams are fully deployed amid the threat of Cyclone Biperjoy in Gujarat and Mumbai. Due to this, about 50 thousand people have been shifted to safer places. Know in this report what is the current situation and what are the special preparations?

