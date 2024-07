videoDetails

Around 6 Terrorists found active in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Doda Encounter Update: An encounter is underway between Indian army and terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per latest reports, around 6 terrorists are active in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda. While, 4 soldiers have been martyred during Doda Encounter. To Know the latest update of Doda encounter watch this report.