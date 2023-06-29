NewsVideos
Around55 goats found in Mumbai Society in a parking lot

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Bakra Eid 2023: On the occasion of Bakrid, around 55 goats were seen in a society in Mumbai. These goats were kept hidden in the parking lot of the society. Then the goats were shifted to another place. Watch the big news of the day ahead in this report.

