NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Arrest will be done if…” WFI chief Brij Bhushan on wrestlers’ allegations

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP and President of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on May 30, reacted to wrestlers’ protest and said that the police's investigation is underway and that I will be proven guilty.

All Videos

Manipur: Amit Shah holds meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
2:4
Manipur: Amit Shah holds meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
Watch visuals of China and America's Fighter Jets clashing over South China Sea
1:15
Watch visuals of China and America's Fighter Jets clashing over South China Sea
Know the glory of Nirjala Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
4:51
Know the glory of Nirjala Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Delhi Police can conduct psychoanalysis test of accused Sahil in Sakshi Murder Case
1:20
Delhi Police can conduct psychoanalysis test of accused Sahil in Sakshi Murder Case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mission Rajasthan, aims to win 40 assembly seats
12:32
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mission Rajasthan, aims to win 40 assembly seats

Trending Videos

2:4
Manipur: Amit Shah holds meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
1:15
Watch visuals of China and America's Fighter Jets clashing over South China Sea
4:51
Know the glory of Nirjala Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
1:20
Delhi Police can conduct psychoanalysis test of accused Sahil in Sakshi Murder Case
12:32
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mission Rajasthan, aims to win 40 assembly seats