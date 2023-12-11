trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697673
Article 370 News PM Modi tweet on SC decision breaking

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370: Today the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the petition filed against the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi tweeted on the decision on Article 370 and described the Supreme Court's decision as historic. Modi said today's Supreme Court decision on abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5 August 2019; This is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, with its profound knowledge, has strengthened the very essence of unity which we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else. I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfill your dreams is unwavering. We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of progress reach not only you, Rather, its benefits also reached the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of our society, who suffered because of Article 370. Today's decision is not just a legal decision; It is a ray of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.
