trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656018
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Article 370: When will elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
A big statement from the Center has come out on the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. During the hearing on the Article 370 case in the Supreme Court, the SG said that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir soon. Voter list is almost ready.
Follow Us

All Videos

China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
play icon1:21
China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
play icon1:22
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
play icon6:13
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
play icon1:31
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon13:51
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
play icon1:21
China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
play icon1:22
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
play icon6:13
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
play icon1:31
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon13:51
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
election in jammu kashmir,jammu kashmir election,jammu kashmir news,jammu kashmir assembly election,Jammu Kashmir,jammu kashmir elections,Jammu and Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir elections,Jammu Kashmir assembly elections,jammu kashmir news today,jammu kashmir election 2023,Jammu and Kashmir news,Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections,jammu kashmir delimitation,jammu kashmir voting rights,land in jammu and kashmir,article 370 hearing today,article 370 hearing,