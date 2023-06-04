NewsVideos
Artifact's New Feature Will Allow AI To Rewrite Clickbait Article Headlines

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has launched a new feature which will let AI (artificial intelligence) rewrite a headline for users if they come across a clickbait article.

