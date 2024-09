videoDetails

CM Yogi issues strict orders against Food Adulteration

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

UP CM Yogi has given strict instructions against disgusting adulteration in hotels, dhabas and juice shops. CM Yogi has clearly said that adulteration of food items with human waste will not be tolerated. CM has instructed that the places where food is prepared in dhabas and restaurants should be thoroughly checked. Police verification of every employee should be done.