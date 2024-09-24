Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: UP police killed another accused in Sultanpur robbery case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Yesterday UP police killed another accused of Sultanpur robbery Anuj Singh, opposition questioned the encounter policy of UP government but today UP police killed a criminal in Ghazipur. On the lines of UP, in Maharashtra's Badlapur, Akshay Shinde, accused of raping two girls, was killed in an encounter. In police custody, Akshay Shinde snatched the revolver from the police and was killed in retaliatory action. Now there is a controversy over this encounter.

