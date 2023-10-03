trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670220
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on October 02 marked Gandhi Jayanti by joining soldiers from the Indian Army and ITBP in Mago Chuna village, the last village of the Indo-China border.
