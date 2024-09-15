videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Chief Minister After Bail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Speech LIVE: Kejriwal has announced his resignation. In his speech at the AAP office, Kejriwal said, that is why I have come to the public's court today, friends, I am going to resign after two days and will not sit on the CM's chair until the public gives its verdict that Kejriwal is honest. There are elections after a few days or months from today. If you think that I am honest, then vote in my favour.