Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: How will Kejriwal run government from Tihar jail?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Instead of clearing the clouds of liquor scam in Delhi, they are getting darker. Now questions are being raised as to which policy will rule Delhi, that is, how will the government run. Because today Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail due to ED remand. And he has not resigned yet. This means that this will be the first time in the history of independent India that a Chief Minister will run the government from jail.

