Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
ED got 6 days remand of Arvind Kejriwal. Now the question is what arguments did ED give on Kejriwal's arrest. ED detained and interrogated many businessmen associated with the liquor business. What happened after that, see in this special report.

All Videos

Watch Exclusive Interview Raveena Tandon on Patna Shukla
Play Icon19:06
Watch Exclusive Interview Raveena Tandon on Patna Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon19:12
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal Remand: ED gets 7 days remand of Kejriwal
Play Icon03:40
Arvind Kejriwal Remand: ED gets 7 days remand of Kejriwal
Taal Thok Ke: Arvind Kejriwal won’t resign as CM, will run govt from jail,says AAP
Play Icon43:59
Taal Thok Ke: Arvind Kejriwal won’t resign as CM, will run govt from jail,says AAP
Bihar Viral Video: Police Take Action Against Spurious Liquor Racket
Play Icon01:25
 Bihar Viral Video: Police Take Action Against Spurious Liquor Racket

Trending Videos

Watch Exclusive Interview Raveena Tandon on Patna Shukla
play icon19:6
Watch Exclusive Interview Raveena Tandon on Patna Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
play icon19:12
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal Remand: ED gets 7 days remand of Kejriwal
play icon3:40
Arvind Kejriwal Remand: ED gets 7 days remand of Kejriwal
Taal Thok Ke: Arvind Kejriwal won’t resign as CM, will run govt from jail,says AAP
play icon43:59
Taal Thok Ke: Arvind Kejriwal won’t resign as CM, will run govt from jail,says AAP
Bihar Viral Video: Police Take Action Against Spurious Liquor Racket
play icon1:25
Bihar Viral Video: Police Take Action Against Spurious Liquor Racket