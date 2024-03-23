Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Updates: 'Police stopped me from going to AAP office', Claims Atishi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Updates: After the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party has made a big claim that he is being stopped from going to the party office. A video has been shared in Atishi. Let us tell you that CM Arvind Kejriwal is on ED remand for 6 days. He was arrested in the liquor policy scam case.

