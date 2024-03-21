Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested 'Kejriwal's arrest due to elections is wrong', Priyanka Gandhi's Reaction

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Priyanka Gandhi's big statement has come out regarding the arrest of Kejriwal. Atishi has claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested. ED team had reached Kejriwal's house. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got a setback from the Delhi High Court in the Delhi liquor scam case. The court did not order a stay on his arrest. What is Priyanka Gandhi's reaction, watch in this report...

