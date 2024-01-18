trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711018
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: 'Attempts are being made to arrest', says Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the ED for the fourth time. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a three-day visit to Goa on 18, 19 and 20 January. During this time, he will go to Goa and hold a meeting with the workers and discuss the strategy for the 2024 elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP wants to arrest him.

