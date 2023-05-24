NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal gets support of Uddhav Thackeray

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reached Mumbai today in view of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Arriving in Mumbai, Kejriwal met Uddhav Thackeray and sought his support against the ordinance. Uddhav Thackeray supported this and said, 'Democracy - together to save the country'

All Videos

Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
3:4
Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
2:31
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
6:44
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
8:14
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
Sneak Peek Inside India's New Parliament Building: 'From Grand Halls To High-Tech Modern Spaces'
2:40
Sneak Peek Inside India's New Parliament Building: 'From Grand Halls To High-Tech Modern Spaces'

Trending Videos

3:4
Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
2:31
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
6:44
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
8:14
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
2:40
Sneak Peek Inside India's New Parliament Building: 'From Grand Halls To High-Tech Modern Spaces'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024,arvind kejriwal uddhav thackeray,arvind kejriwal uddhav thakre,arvind kejriwal uddhav thackeray meme,arvind kejriwal uddhav,arvind kejriwal meet uddhav thackeray,arvind kejriwal in mumbai,arvind kejriwal in mumbai today,arvind kejriwal bhagwant mann,punjab cm bhagwant mann,kejriwal mamata,PM Modi,BJP vs opposition,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee Hindi,Election 2024,Lok Sabha Election 2024,AAP,Uddhav Thackeray,2024 Election,