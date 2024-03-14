NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah over CAA. Kejriwal said that Union Minister Amit Shah did not give any reply on CAA, only abused me. Earlier, Amit Shah had said that Kejriwal has lost his temper and the opposition should stop appeasement politics. Why doesn't Kejriwal oppose Rohingyas?

