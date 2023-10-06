trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671612
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at ED over Sanjay Singh's arrest in liquor scam case

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrested Update: Sanjay Singh was arrested after ED raid in the liquor policy scam case. After his arrest, Sanjay Singh appeared in Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday. During the hearing, Sanjay Singh was sent to ED remand for 5 days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out regarding this and has raised questions on the action of ED. Know in detail what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in this report.
