Arvind Kejriwal launches scathing attack over Delhi LG

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference today. During this press conference, CM Kejriwal strongly attacked the Delhi LG and said, 'If the LG has control, how will the government run'.

AICWA writes a letter to PM Modi over Adipurush film, demands to ban it
play icon1:5
AICWA writes a letter to PM Modi over Adipurush film, demands to ban it
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes huge remark on the occasion of Yoga Day
play icon2:31
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes huge remark on the occasion of Yoga Day
Shivraj Singh said a big thing on the conversion gang!
play icon1:12
Shivraj Singh said a big thing on the conversion gang!
Gita Press Row: Strong attack by Sudhanshu Trivedi
play icon4:5
Gita Press Row: Strong attack by Sudhanshu Trivedi
Bengal government gets a big blow from Supreme Court over Panchayat Elections
play icon4:46
Bengal government gets a big blow from Supreme Court over Panchayat Elections

