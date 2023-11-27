trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692775
Arvind Kejriwal launches Tirtha Darshan scheme in Punjab

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Kejriwal Punjab Visit: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched Teerth Darshan scheme in Punjab. Launching this scheme, Kejriwal said that we have received the blessings of the public. The journey is of 6 days..to and fro..you will stay there for about three days. your program has been made to visit 5 Gurudwaras nearby. You will enjoy the most in train travel.
