Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark before ED appearance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Delhi low Arvind Kejriwal is going to appear before ED. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference before the ED appearance. In this press conference, Arvind Kejriwal made a big announcement and said that 5000 employees of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be permanent. Taking aim at BJP, he said that earlier there used to be only corruption in MCD. But now Aam Aadmi Party has fulfilled its promise. Earlier, sanitation workers were exploited. Now sanitation workers get their salaries on time. Along with this, he also wished Diwali and Chhath.
