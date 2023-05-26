NewsVideos
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
AAP has got NCP's support in the fight to garner support against the ordinance. The NCP has promised to support the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal thanked Sharad Pawar for this.

