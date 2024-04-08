Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal News: Another big action in Delhi liquor scam

Sonam|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal is already in jail. Now another Aam Aadmi Party leader seems to be in trouble in the Delhi liquor scam case. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak's name has also come up in this case. ED sent him summons.

