Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal

|Updated: May 11, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Hanuman temple today after his release and then held a press conference. Arvind Kejriwal has fiercely attacked BJP in the press conference. Kejriwal said that if Modi wins, he will remove Yogi. Along with this, Kejriwal said that BJP is going to lose and Modi will not become PM again.

