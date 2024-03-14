NewsVideos
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised several questions over Citizenship Amendment Bill. He has called refugees infiltrators. Along with this, several questions have also been raised on Home Minister Amit Shah. Know what Kejriwal said about Amit Shah in this report.

