Arvind Kejriwal Remand: How many seats will Kejriwal get in Delhi?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Remand: 24 Ki Sarkar - After the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party workers protested throughout the day in different parts of the country including Delhi. ED has got 6 days' remand of Kejriwal.

