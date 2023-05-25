NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal will meet Sharad Pawar regarding the central government's ordinance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar regarding the central government's ordinance. Kejriwal is trying to garner the support of opposition leaders against the upcoming ordinance in Parliament against the Delhi government.

All Videos

CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program

Trending Videos

5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
Centre Delhi ordinance,Sharad Pawar,Arvind Kejriwal,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,will meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar,regarding the central government's ordinance,opposition leaders,Kejriwal is trying to garner the support,against the upcoming ordinance,Parliament against the Delhi government,officers Transfar posting,Delhi,Delhi hindi news dilli ki khabar,hindi news,PM Modi,PM Modi news,केंद्र सरकार,अध्यादेश,हिंदी न्यूज,आज की बड़ी खबरें,देश की बड़ी खबरें,