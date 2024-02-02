trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716958
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal has launched a scathing attack on BJP regarding the Chandigarh Mayor elections. Kejriwal used the words thief and theft many times against BJP. Taking aim at BJP, Kejriwal said, 'The pot of BJP's sins is full. Chandigarh Mayor election was rigged. Kejriwal also said that when the pot of sins is full, God sweeps the floor. In such a situation, BJP should leave its ego and work on the ground.

