videoDetails

As ₹2,000 Notes Gets Withdrawn; Mixed Emotions Resound Across The Nation | Zee News English

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

As ₹2,000 Notes Gets Withdrawn; Mixed Emotions Resound Across The Nation | Zee News English The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw INR 2,000 notes from circulation in pursuance of the central bank’s Clean Note Policy. The RBI has said banknotes in INR 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender, which implies a consumer can purchase goods using the currency. Public reacts to the RBI's decision.