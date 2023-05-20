NewsVideos
videoDetails

As ₹2,000 Notes Gets Withdrawn; Mixed Emotions Resound Across The Nation | Zee News English

|Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
As ₹2,000 Notes Gets Withdrawn; Mixed Emotions Resound Across The Nation | Zee News English The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw INR 2,000 notes from circulation in pursuance of the central bank’s Clean Note Policy. The RBI has said banknotes in INR 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender, which implies a consumer can purchase goods using the currency. Public reacts to the RBI's decision.

All Videos

Deshhit: Clash continues between Imran Khan and Shahbaz government
21:58
Deshhit: Clash continues between Imran Khan and Shahbaz government
PM Modi meets leaders of 'QUAD' countries
1:26
PM Modi meets leaders of 'QUAD' countries
Deshhit: Strict arrangements for G20 in Kashmir
4:40
Deshhit: Strict arrangements for G20 in Kashmir
Deshhit: Everyone's eye on PM Modi and Biden in G7 meeting
6:29
Deshhit: Everyone's eye on PM Modi and Biden in G7 meeting
G7 Summit: Zelensky invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine
0:41
G7 Summit: Zelensky invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine

Trending Videos

21:58
Deshhit: Clash continues between Imran Khan and Shahbaz government
1:26
PM Modi meets leaders of 'QUAD' countries
4:40
Deshhit: Strict arrangements for G20 in Kashmir
6:29
Deshhit: Everyone's eye on PM Modi and Biden in G7 meeting
0:41
G7 Summit: Zelensky invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine
India,