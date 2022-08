As protests erupt against T Raja Singh’s remark in Hyderabad, police conducts flag march

Telangana Police carried out a flag march in Hyderabad as protests erupted in the city against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his alleged comment on Prophet Muhammad.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

