NewsVideos

As risks soar China vows to adapt better to climate change with new climate plan promises

China has promised to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and as China's economy and society are at increasing risk from climate change and the country needs to improve adaptation mechanisms and monitoring capabilities at every level of government

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
China has promised to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and as China's economy and society are at increasing risk from climate change and the country needs to improve adaptation mechanisms and monitoring capabilities at every level of government

All Videos

Ranchi violence: Police releases posters of accused
2:31
Ranchi violence: Police releases posters of accused
Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjab police takes Lawrence Bishnoi into custody
8:33
Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjab police takes Lawrence Bishnoi into custody
Ranchi Police has released posters of the accused of violence
6:58
Ranchi Police has released posters of the accused of violence
Explained | Why Mumbai is sinking 2 mm every year on average
Explained | Why Mumbai is sinking 2 mm every year on average
UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi
5:2
UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi

Trending Videos

2:31
Ranchi violence: Police releases posters of accused
8:33
Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjab police takes Lawrence Bishnoi into custody
6:58
Ranchi Police has released posters of the accused of violence
Explained | Why Mumbai is sinking 2 mm every year on average
5:2
UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi