As we celebrate International Lion Day, let’s know why is it celebrated

Celebrating royalty is in human nature so why should the ‘King of the jungle” not be celebrated as well? August 10 is the day we celebrate the king of the jungle in the form of World Lion Day.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

