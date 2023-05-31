NewsVideos
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP during Sangareddy Rally over Surgical Strike Statement

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi On BJP: While addressing the Rally in Sangareddy, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made a big attack on BJP. During the rally, Owaisi retaliated on the statement of surgical strike by besieging the Bharatiya Janata Party and said, 'If you have the guts, do a surgical strike on China. Know in detail in this report what Owaisi said about BJP.

