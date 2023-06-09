NewsVideos
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP from Kolhapur, says, 'Conspiracy to defame Muslims'

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi Kolhapur Speech: A big statement of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has come out from Kolhapur. While addressing the public meeting, attacking the BJP raised many issues including Love Jihad and said, 'BJP is conspiring to defame Muslims'.

