Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi over LAC

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on LAC: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has given a big statement regarding the India-China border dispute. Owaisi surrounded the Modi government and said, 'We have lost the land at the hands of China'.

