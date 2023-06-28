NewsVideos
Asaduddin Owaisi counterattacks PM Modi's statement over Uniform Civil Code

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a big statement on the Uniform Civil Code statement. He said that people are being instigated on UCC. Reversing this statement, Owaisi said, 'PM has talked about Hindu Civil Code and not UCC'.

