Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive On UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is attacking the central government regarding UCC. Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out in an exclusive conversation with Zee News. Watch full video...
Taal Thok Ke: UCC's call before the 24th election, who is scaring the Muslims? BJP । AIMIM
play icon9:40
Taal Thok Ke: UCC's call before the 24th election, who is scaring the Muslims? BJP । AIMIM
PM Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
play icon3:19
PM Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi
play icon2:58
PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi
“Water came from somewhere else but we are not blaming,” says Haryana HM Anil Vij
play icon1:16
“Water came from somewhere else but we are not blaming,” says Haryana HM Anil Vij
“Will take decision after consulting party leaders…” Chirag Paswan on invitation to attend NDA meeting
play icon0:57
“Will take decision after consulting party leaders…” Chirag Paswan on invitation to attend NDA meeting
