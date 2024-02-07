trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718731
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Since the presentation of the UC Bill in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, the political temperature of the country has been at its peak. There is continuous opposition to this bill from the opposition. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi has now reacted to the UC. See what Owaisi said about Uttarakhand UC?

