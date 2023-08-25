trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653594
Asaduddin Owaisi Got Angry On PM Modi LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on PM Modi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the Centre was not demanding a return to the status quo ante of May 2020 on the India-China border.
