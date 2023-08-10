trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647230
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on No Confidence Motion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Today is the third day of discussion on the no-confidence motion. Speaking against the government on the no-confidence motion, Owaisi said whether Bilkis Bano should get justice or not, whether she is the daughter of the country or not. Along with this, he also raised questions regarding the release of the accused.

