Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Quit India Movement Slogan

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on No Confidence Motion: Today is the third day of discussion on the no-confidence motion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. During this, AIMIM President Asaduddin besieged the central government from Uniform Civil Code to Kulbhushan and Quit India Movement. Learn in detail in this report what Asaduddin Owaisi said on the no-confidence motion.

