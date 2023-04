videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi makes serious allegations over Bihar Violence

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big allegation regarding the violence in Bihar. He said, 'Muslims are being targeted on the violence in Nalanda and Sasaram.' On the other hand, Owaisi taunted CM Nitish and said, 'CM does not have time to wear fancy dress'. Know in detail in this report what Owaisi said.