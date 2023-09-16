trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663248
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi on Pakistan: Owaisi got furious at BJP

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on Pakistan: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is furious over the Anantnag attack. He said we are playing cricket with Pakistan. Why did you cool down after Pulwama?
Follow Us

All Videos

The army got a free hand...now will the whole of Pakistan be wiped out?
play icon1:2
The army got a free hand...now will the whole of Pakistan be wiped out?
Asia Cup 2023: After 11 Years, Bangladesh Defeats India In Asia Cup
play icon2:4
Asia Cup 2023: After 11 Years, Bangladesh Defeats India In Asia Cup
Amit Shah said in the rally of Mithilanchal - Bihar is plagued by anarchy, mafia rule
play icon7:13
Amit Shah said in the rally of Mithilanchal - Bihar is plagued by anarchy, mafia rule
Kim Jong Un Russia Visit: Kim saw Russia's nuclear power!
play icon5:25
Kim Jong Un Russia Visit: Kim saw Russia's nuclear power!
Sanatan is soft...that's why the target is hard? Who will get how many votes in 2024?
play icon5:17
Sanatan is soft...that's why the target is hard? Who will get how many votes in 2024?

Trending Videos

The army got a free hand...now will the whole of Pakistan be wiped out?
play icon1:2
The army got a free hand...now will the whole of Pakistan be wiped out?
Asia Cup 2023: After 11 Years, Bangladesh Defeats India In Asia Cup
play icon2:4
Asia Cup 2023: After 11 Years, Bangladesh Defeats India In Asia Cup
Amit Shah said in the rally of Mithilanchal - Bihar is plagued by anarchy, mafia rule
play icon7:13
Amit Shah said in the rally of Mithilanchal - Bihar is plagued by anarchy, mafia rule
Kim Jong Un Russia Visit: Kim saw Russia's nuclear power!
play icon5:25
Kim Jong Un Russia Visit: Kim saw Russia's nuclear power!
Sanatan is soft...that's why the target is hard? Who will get how many votes in 2024?
play icon5:17
Sanatan is soft...that's why the target is hard? Who will get how many votes in 2024?
Anantnag Terrorist Encounter Video LIVE Update,Anantnag Encounter Live video,Anantnag Terrorist Encounter CCTV Video,Anantnag Terrorist Encounter CCTV Video LIVE,Anantnag Terrorist Encounter CCTV,Anantnag Terrorist CCTV,Anantnag CCTV Video,PM Modi on pakistan news,pm modi on pakistan today,jammu kashmir encounter,pm modi live news,Congress,IAF action against jaish,Anantnag encounter,live news,jammu kashmir news,trending news,Pakistan,doval on pakistan,live,