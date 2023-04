videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on Nitish Government over Bihar Violence

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Politics has intensified over violence in Bihar. Incidents of arson and stone pelting have come to fore in many areas like Sasaram, Nalanda and Bihar Sharif since Ram Navami. Commenting on this, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi surrounded Nitish government and raised many serious questions. In this report, know in detail what Asaduddin Owaisi said on Bihar violence.