Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi during address at Jaipur

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi in Jaipur: Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has entered the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Meanwhile, in a public meeting held in Jaipur, Owaisi simultaneously targeted BJP and Congress and said that 'PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are twin brothers'.
