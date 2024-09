videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi over Waqf Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi has again attacked on the Waqf Bill... There is a conspiracy to snatch the rights of Muslims through the Waqf Bill. PM Narendra Modi will make a law on the Waqf Board sitting in Delhi. Now if Waqf has to take any action, it will have to ask PM Narendra Modi