Ashok Gehlot issues statement on Congress Account Freeze

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Congress' Account Freeze. Gehlot said that at the behest of BJP, the agencies have sealed the bank accounts of Congress Party. When the fear of BJP filling its bank accounts through electoral bond scam did not go away even after breaking the Congress leaders, then such a trivial step was taken to stop the activities of the Congress party.

Congress gets big relief from IT tribunal
Indian Youth Congress Protests BJP Government's Actions: Freezing of Bank Accounts And Electoral Bonds Criticized
PM Modi addresses Developed India Developed Rajasthan program amid Bharat Bandh
Watch exclusive visuals of Rahul Tejashwi Yadav amid Nyay Yatra
Heavy Traffic Jam at Delhi-Ghazipur Border amid Bharat Bandh

