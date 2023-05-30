NewsVideos
Ashok Gehlot makes big statement on Sachin Pilot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis: There is a lot of political activity in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a big statement of CM Ashok Gehlot has come to the fore. He said, 'The pilot and we will work together. If you are in the party, then you will work together. The high command will decide whose role is what.

